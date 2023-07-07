The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Health

Long wait times putting Tasmanians at risk of 'fatal' bowel cancer

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 8 2023 - 8:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Middle-aged Tasmanians have one of the highest incidence rates of bowel cancer in the world. File picture
Middle-aged Tasmanians have one of the highest incidence rates of bowel cancer in the world. File picture

Middle-aged Tasmanians have one of the highest incidence rates of bowel cancer in the world. Yet, new research shows residents have a worrying lack of awareness of screening eligibility and risk factors and are facing some of the longest wait times in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.