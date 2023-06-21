The Examiner
Fortescue Future Industries planned 350MW Bell Bay hydrogen plant

Updated June 21 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Regional Manager Colin Paterson at the opening of the company's George Town office in August last year. Photo by Ben Seeder
Fortescue Future Industries has made its two Tasmanian employees redundant and suspended plans to progress a large-scale hydrogen project at Bell Bay due to a lack of firming electricity available at the site, two sources have confirmed.

