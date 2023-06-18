Money splash won't solve state's teacher woes

SO 155 teachers have resigned from the state system in the last year.
And the government's solution is to spend a lot of money helping teachers cope.
What teachers actually need is a system where they can focus on actually teaching.
But instead what are they required to do?
Spend countless hours attending meetings or jumping through admin hoops dreamt up by people in DoE headquarters.
These gurus come up with more and more requirements in never-ending cycles which put pressure on teachers and take away precious time for lesson preparation and marking.
Could I suggest that the Education Minister, Roger Jaensch move at least half of the DoE administration staff out of their ivory towers and place them in the 80 schools which need urgent teacher placements.
ABC TV political editor Andrew Probyn is to be made redundant by the national broadcaster alongside another 120 positions to become more like YouTube, Spotify and Netflix.
ABC local radio has recently flooded the airways with advertising for listeners to download the ABC mobile app for free, but does not mention the required payment for data usage.
Will ABC TV become a disciple of ABC local radio, where the ubiquitous quiz becomes an inexpensive time-filler, encourages puerile topics for discussion on talk-back radio associated with an ever-increasing number of broadcasters suffering from I-disease, where self becomes an all-consuming passion at the expense of the greater good!
ALTHOUGH I've not been lucky enough to meet Mr. Joe Chromy, I would like to congratulate him on the receipt of his recent award of Officer of the Order of Australia.
Mr. Chromy, along with numerous of my ex-workmates in Tasmania's Hydro-Electric Commission and equally, the Snowy Mountains Authority, came to Australia in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s to escape memories, restrictions and communism in Europe after the Second World War.
A similar experience was felt by those many Asians who came to Australia after the conflict in Vietnam.
The fact that so many of those refugees, with so few inherited resources, have made such a difference to Australia and Australians begs the question as to why we need to spend so much time, money and effort to promote "the Voice" when such experts as Warren Mundine and Jacinta Price have consistently advised that 'the Voice' represents so many bureaucrats and so few (truly) Indigenous persons!
Does the Australian taxpayer really need to support the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane bureaucrats while those in Alice Springs, Bourke, Broome, Derby, Tennant Creek, etc. suffer 'as usual'?
I would sincerely hope that our elected politicians might (for once) subscribe to a recognition of the need of assistance to the disadvantaged, rather than respond to the 'squeaky-wheel'!
THE Examiner's story on Don Mario's Restaurant (June 6) was great.
I have enjoyed many trips to George Town just to see the cars and sample their food and both are so good, I have been a regular patron for over 12 months.
I was so impressed I took a Diners Club I belong to and 24 of us were magnificently catered for.
I am struggling with health issues, in a wheelchair but was made extremely welcome, and kindly fussed about.
The car show is easy to access, to the restaurant just across the road.
Ollie, Mr. Macedon's wife, her communication skills are perfect and serves with talent and knowledge, and wonderful personality.
Could not recommend it more: a fantastic experience both car show and fantastic food.
