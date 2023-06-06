Strong performances from Rocherlea's Josh Holton and St Pats' Mitchell Bennett have seen them push closer to top spot in their goal-kicking tallies.
Holton kicked six against Deloraine and Bennett seven against Perth to put them within four and six goals of their respective leaders.
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from the TSL and NTFA in Wednesday's newspaper for the rest of the season.
Seniors
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
All information is from PlayHQ as of June 6
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.