End Macquarie Harbour fish farming, says Senator Whish-Wilson

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:36pm
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson. Photo by Paul Scambler
Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson has called for an "immediate" end to fish farming in Macquarie Habour, following a scientific report that claimed a nearly 50 percent drop in the number of prehistoric Maugean skate in the region over the last decade.

