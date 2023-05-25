The Examiner
2023-24 Tasmanian Budget reveals massive slump into debt, increased borrowing

By Matt Maloney
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Treasurer Michael Ferguson handed down his second budget on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Jess Flint
Treasurer Michael Ferguson handed down his second budget on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Jess Flint

Tasmania is expected to owe $5.59 billion in three years - or almost $10,000 for every man, woman and child.

