The University of Tasmania is in prestigious company, becoming one of only eight Australian institutions to chair the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.
Inaugural chair holder Professor Libby Lester will be the first one to hold the position from UTAS.
The university hopes the new partnership will encourage Tasmanians to bridge local divisions about vital environmental and heritage issues.
"Protecting local places, histories and cultures is hard," Professor Lester said.
"Balancing this with economic activities like tourism is even harder.
"How do we negotiate a shared future that respects communities and their environment and cultural heritage?"
University and community expertise in a range of disciplines will be called upon for the program. Those disciplines include environmental communication, Aboriginal heritage, community wellbeing, policy, history, environmental law, visual arts and biophysical sciences.
University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black said the UNESCO Chair came at a crucial time.
"In a rapidly changing world there are no more important issues than our environment, our heritage and our need to communicate better about these," Professor Black said.
"This program goes to the heart of who we are as Tasmanians and will provide models for other communities."
A number of projects are already underway, including on human connections to the ocean, giving voice to local communities through the Tasmania Project, analysing the relationship between environmental values and wellbeing, and the use of fire by Aboriginal people in the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.
The UNESCO Chairs program was launched in 1992 and involves over 850 institutions in 120 countries.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
