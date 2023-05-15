Established as a tribute to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by Tasmanian sailor Edward "Teddy" Sheean VC, the Teddy Sheean VC Memorial Grants Program provides grants of up to $10,000 for eligible organisations for initiatives to support the health and wellbeing of veterans.
The program provides funding of capital works, tools and/or equipment purchases, as well as war memorial construction, repair and maintenance.
Veterans' Affairs Minister Guy Barnett announced the 12 organisations from across Tasmania are set to receive a share of the $50,000 funding from Round 2 of the 2022-23 Grants Program on Monday.
"We are proud to recognise the valuable contribution made by our service men and women and the wider veterans community through the Teddy Sheean VC Memorial Grants Program," Mr Barnett said.
Some of the projects to receive funding include the Scottsdale RSL Ex Servicemens Memorial and Community Club Inc who will receive $4000 for a memorial mural on the front of its building and the Military Brotherhood MMC Tasmania North Sub Branch Inc who are set to receive $3967 for an information technology computer replacement and upgrade project.
Military Brotherhood MMC Tasmania North Sub Branch Inc president Craig "Bushy" Busscher said he was pleased the the Tasmanian government has recognised the contribution made by the organisation to the Tasmanian veteran community.
"We have a few members who suffer from mental health, so it is really great we are being supported," he said.
"We are really appreciative of the grant, and it will be really beneficial for all we do at our branch.
"Technology is becoming a bigger part of all of our lives, so this upgrade is really important to how we can function in 2023.
"It will include a projector which will especially help with our interstate meetings, now we won't have to all be crammed around one laptop."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
