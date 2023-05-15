The Examiner
City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker shocked by Mayor Danny Gibson's resignation

Updated May 15 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker following the shock resignation of Danny Gibson as mayor. Picture by Phillip Biggs
City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker says he was shocked by Mayor Danny Gibson's sudden resignation and confirmed he would run for mayor in the upcoming by-election.

