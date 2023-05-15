City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker says he was shocked by Mayor Danny Gibson's sudden resignation and confirmed he would run for mayor in the upcoming by-election.
"I think everyone is surprised by the announcement," Cr Walker said.
"Most people were aware of some of the issues Danny was facing and the allegations that have been made against him, but I think this decision will dishearten many people.
"I really didn't expect this."
Following Cr Gibson's resignation as mayor, the City of Launceston Council advised he would continue to serve as a councillor following a period of leave.
The Council thanked Cr Gibson for his service as mayor and said it would continue to deliver its services and strategic projects as the process of determining a new mayor begins.
Cr Walker said despite the mayor's resignation, Cr Gibson will still play an important role in the council.
"I'm happy that Danny will remain a part of the council; he certainly has an important part to play in the life of this city," he said.
"From what has been said, I understand that Danny has been under a lot of pressure, which is not easy for anyone.
"I wish him well following this difficult decision he has made, and I think he needs to be respected for the strength it took."
According to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission (TEC) protocol, when a mayor resigns but elects to remain as a councillor, the vacancy is filled by a mayoral by-election.
"When the time comes, I intend to run for mayor again," Cr Walker said.
"While I look forward to having the opportunity to run again, I certainly don't wish to do so at the expense of anyone else. But that's the situation at hand.
"I admire anyone who puts their hand up to represent the Launceston population; it's not something I take lightly.
"It takes a lot of responsibility, and it's not an easy job, but it would be an honour to be mayor."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
