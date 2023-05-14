I'm going to continue giving 100 per cent to all my physio and therapy sessions.- Georgia Nesbitt
Rowing Australia have provided an update on the health of Hobart rower Georgia Nesbitt.
The 31-year-old was placed in an induced coma after she fell from her bike in Tolosa Park during a criterium race.
An off-duty emergency nurse happened to be at the scene and provided treatment before she was rushed to Royal Hobart Hospital.
Alongside a broken jaw, Nesbitt required treatment for a serious brain injury - with doctors initially unsure about the severity of her condition.
Following 17 days of intensive care, the world championship silver-medallist woke up with no memory of the accident.
Since then, she has reportedly been making stellar progress, even though the injury has caused some paralysis on the left side of her body.
"If it's a slow process, that's ok. I'm going to continue giving 100 per cent to all my physio and therapy sessions," Nesbitt said of her recovery process.
"I've been really touched by the support that I've received. Obviously, I didn't want to be in this position. But it is such a reminder of all the people that are interested and care about you, and are willing to support you."
Nesbitt's mother Jenny remembered the phone call from the hospital following the accident.
"We just had a feeling that it wasn't great," she said in an interview with Rowing Australia.
"The doctors don't want to install too much positivity in you because it's a very unknown situation with head injuries like Georgia's, in terms of what the outcome may be. It's just a matter of waiting to see how each individual patient responds."
Nesbitt has represented Australia in rowing on 10 occasions, including the silver medal, and has been crowned Australian champion in the lightweight women's single scull seven times.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.