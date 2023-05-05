Staff at St Helen's Private Hospital are dealing with the "traumatic" effects of their workplace's impending closure.
The southern hospital's operator, Healthscope, announced on Tuesday that St Helen's services would end in June.
Healthscope chief executive officer Greg Horan said they were dealing with cost pressures and the heritage-listed building needed a multi-million-dollar investment, which was not viable for the company.
The news has devastated the Tasmanian community as the hospital provides important mental health inpatient and day services and has the state's only mother and baby unit.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state branch secretary Emily Shepherd said St Helen's workers have also been shaken by the news.
"It was an absolute shock to our members who were pretty much blindsided by the announcement," she said.
"It's an incredibly traumatic time for our members because not only is their employment at stake and many of them are looking at redundancies, but they're worried about the disruption to those services which have achieved great health outcomes and what it might mean for the people accessing them."
After it was announced that St Helen's was closing, Premier Jeremy Rockliff responded by saying planning was well underway to establish a public mother and baby unit.
Ms Shepherd acknowledged the government's commitment, but said their members were concerned about the lack of details and worried about the pressure that could be placed on the public health system.
"Without our members knowing specific details around that and understanding what that service will be, who will staff it and where it'll be located, there's obviously a lot of unknown at this early stage for our members," she said.
"The public health system is already under enormous pressure and relying on it to pick up those services is another additional strain on an overstretched service."
Labor has called on the government to clarify when services like the public mother and baby unit will be available.
"The state government needs to tell Tasmanians, as a matter of urgency, the time frame for replacing the services that will be lost when St Helen's closes," Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said in a statement on Friday.
"Labor urges the state government to urgently commit to rolling out public mother and baby unit beds statewide and to commit to a start date."
Mr Rockliff said he understood the concern Tasmanians were feeling and the government was working to ensure those services will be accessible.
"We're working with St Helen's Private Hospital and the Hobart clinic to ensure that we do support those services," he said on Friday.
"A private hospital has decided to close down those services, a public system ... will be picking that up and ensuring that we can deliver the services as best as practicable in combination of course with other service providers such as the Hobart clinic."
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
