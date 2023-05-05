Calls for 'stadium-like funding' for ailing health system

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) Tasmanian Branch has called for a Macquarie Stadium-like investment into health to address the systematic problems plaguing the system.
The Tasmanian Government's $375 million investment into the southern precinct to secure an AFL license has been a polarising issue ever since it was announced with various sectors of the community arguing the funds would be better used on issues like health, housing and cost of living.
ANMF Tasmanian branch secretary Emily Shepherd said they were not concerned with whether the stadium and AFL team were a good or bad idea, but questioned why that immediate level of funding had not gone into health.
"I think it's absolutely vital the Tasmanian government prioritises the healthcare system as much as the new stadium and a football team," she said.
"It's the type of investment our members have been calling for since 2018. At that time we were incredibly concerned about the difficulties with recruitment and retention and what those enormous vacancies would mean for our health services.
"In the midst of a global pandemic, we now find ourselves in that position."
Ms Shepherd acknowledged the government already allocates significant funding to health, but said a large lump-sum investment would transform the industry.
"Our members are now grappling with instances where they're working one or two staff down on every ward or unit because we can't recruit or retain nurses and midwives," she said.
"That lump-sum or stadium-like investment in health would allow us to address the systemic issues that are affecting the workforce ... while also allowing for investment in health services to improve the health of the Tasmanian community."
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff defended the Macquarie Point funding again on Friday, describing it as a one-off investment that would economically benefit multiple sectors throughout the state.
"We're investing in the stadium and Macquarie Point once and once only," he said.
"Every 51 days we invest $375 million into our health system - $7 million every single day. If we are to continue increasing that investment into health, housing, our schools, we need to grow our economy.
"To grow our economy, we need to invest in infrastructure that's going to support jobs, circulate money around the community so we can afford to invest in those essential services that I know Tasmanians care about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.