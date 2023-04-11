The Beauty Point community is welcoming consultation efforts over the foreshore redevelopment.
This comes as the council revealed greater detail of the plan for the area after releasing functional layout designs.
Beauty Point Foreshore Development Foreshore committee member Don Sutherland said they had a strong committee meeting with close to two dozen people last week.
"There's still enormous interest in the community, and it's not going away," Mr Sutherland said.
He said the release of a new concept plan was a positive.
"In the plan, there are positive elements from our point of view," they said.
"But there are still a number of issues that don't meet the priorities of the community."
The functional layout plan shows one way access for motorists on the esplanade, additional parking, a playground and plans to revetment the existing embankment.
The council is seeking community feedback on the high-level plans to guide its next steps.
The community group met with the council to discuss the foreshore plans following a meeting with more than 75 residents in March.
At that time, the Beauty Point residents were concerned about the "desperately" needed work of the sea wall, and also wanted a path from the wharf to the foreshore area.
The volunteer group has also had a strong response to a petition on the redevelopment.
The petition touches on the immediate priority upgrades needed, what planning options there are and a costing for the project.
The works have been promised since 2019 when the then-federal Liberal government promised $3 million for the upgrades.
The grant timeline for the scheduled work to be completed is August 2025.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
