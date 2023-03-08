Beauty Point community members feel they have been "left in the dark" over the timeline of the town's foreshore redevelopment.
More than 75 residents attended a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the project. It has been in the works since 2019 when then federal Liberal government had promised $3 million for upgrades to the area.
Beauty Point Foreshore Redevelopment Group committee member Jillian Buck said a lot of people who hadn't been to previous meetings had turned up due to increasing concern in the community.
"The seawall desperately needs work done, it's in a really bad state and it needs it done before anything happens," Mrs Buck said.
"We can't do the playground when huge machinery will be brought in to fix the seawall.
"We also want a path from the wharf down to the Beauty Point foreshore area."
The group's main grievance, she said was they didn't know what stage the project was at or the timeline after two plans had been rejected over the four years.
Mrs Buck said the foreshore redevelopment group had some communication with the council, however said they hadn't received a clear answer on what the plan was, nor when to expect it.
"We're feeling a bit neglected at Beauty Point, we're not the end of the line and we could be a lovely spot," she said.
"We just want the council to tell us what is happening and when."
She said the group wanted a delegation to have an audience with the council to discuss the matter face-to-face.
In attendance on Tuesday evening was Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay, who said she was impressed with the conversations held by the group.
"These residents are passionate about their patch of paradise," Ms Finlay said.
"I would love to facilitate a meeting between the West Tamar Council and a small number of the group's representatives on this important topic.
"Both [the] council and the residents want what is best for their community and are working towards achieving the same outcome. The community just want to see it happen in a timely manner."
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said the grant timeline for the works was scheduled for completion by August 2025.
"Community input will continue to be engaged at critical stages throughout the process as construction plans are developed," Cr Holmdahl said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.