From parks to zoos, friends and families were all over town during the Easter break.
North West Pride were enjoying their first Easter luncheon at Punchbowl Reserve on Saturday, while Launceston Alive Children's and Families' Festival returned to celebrate all things Easter including egg hunts, a range of free food, games, face painting, arts and crafts stations, and live music.
Tasmania Zoo was kept busy with their own Easter egg hunt spread throughout the zoo, attracting families from around the state and even the mainland. Their newest addition, Joh Joh the giraffe was a popular attraction.
Did we snap your photo? Have a look in the gallery:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.