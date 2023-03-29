Big reforms for health system in Tasmania

The Liberal government wants to see one single Tasmanian health service, removing the current three-tier system that includes the North, North-West and South services.
It has released its 20 year Long Term Plan for Healthcare in Tasmania 2040, now open for public consultation, which will focus on virtual digital technology and home-care based options.
The plan contains six main action areas, including the development of a single, integrate, statewide system that provides 'the right care, in the right place, at the right time'.
The single health service will focus on digital technology and infrastructure, and building a valued and supported workforce.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the plan was an important milestone in the Liberal government's long-term health reform agenda.
He said it was important that Tasmania develop more innovative health services to meet future demand.
"We know that to meet future demand for health services in our State, we need to ensure that our health care system is world class, innovative, and integrated," Mr Rockliff said.
"This Plan will connect care across every part of the health system, hospitals, subacute, rehabilitation, mental health services and primary care in the community, to ensure Tasmanians receive comprehensive healthcare services," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the plan focuses on in-reach and home-based models of care, and takes advantage of learnings from COVID@homeplus.
"Importantly, it will allow existing services such as the Community Rapid Response Service, Community Nursing, Rapid Access In Reach Service, and Hospital in the Home to be more connected and integrated," he said.
He said all Tasmanians should have a say on the reforms.
"Extensive consultation with clinicians, consumers and stakeholders who work across Tasmania's health system have supported the development of the Long-Term Plan and accompanying documents released today," he said.
"The Long-Term Plan is supported by three regional Clinical Services Profiles, which outline the clinical services to be delivered in each region over the next five years."
