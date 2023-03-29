The Examiner
Three regional health services to be replaced by one organisation in Tasmania

By Isabel Bird
Updated March 30 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:31am
Big reforms for health system in Tasmania

The Liberal government wants to see one single Tasmanian health service, removing the current three-tier system that includes the North, North-West and South services.

