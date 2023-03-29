The peaceful forests of the North-East are in for a rude awakening this weekend.
For the third time in its brief history, the 125-kilometre Blue Derby mountain bike network will host a round of the sport's world series.
The 2023 UCI MTB World Series kicked off in Maydena last weekend and heads north to Derby before continuing across Europe and North America.
Spectators wielding an assortment of noise-making machinery will descend on Detonate and Kumma-Gutza, respectively awarded series trails of the year in 2017 and 2019, regular favourites Dambusters, Roxanne and Trouty plus the newly-opened Cuddles.
Riders from more than 25 countries will seize the chance to practice on Thursday before Friday's Enduro of Derby competition for amateurs with the elite races on Saturday.
Heckle zones have been established at various parts of the network while an event village has been set up near the trail head.
Derby's Main Street will be closed on Saturday from 7.30am until 5pm, with traffic diverted onto the Derby Back Road. Car parking will be on the former Derby Cricket Ground.
The event will receive global television coverage including on Eurosport and discovery+.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
