Driver remains in critical condition

A driver in his 20's is in critical condition as a result of a serious crash which happened yesterday afternoon.
Around 3pm on Tuesday, emergency services responded to reports of a serious single motor vehicle crash on the East Tamar Highway at Rocherlea.
In a statement, police said the vehicle struck the Armco railing which resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger.
Both men were transported to the Launceston General Hospital. The passenger sustained minor injuries while the driver received serious injuries. Tasmania Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.
Tasmania Police are calling for any witnesses who may have cash cam footage to call the Launceston Police Station by calling 131 444.
