A man who stole numerous items, and was involved in the sale of illicit drugs, was prohibited from using firearms. When video evidence was shown of him shooting and killing a possum, he told police "this boy's got skills".
Michael Gregory Fish pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a raft of charges which included attempted motor vehicle stealing, possessing a firearm without the correct firearms licence, supplying a controlled plant and other offences.
Police prosecutions said on February 12 2022, Fish had attempted to steal a motorcycle.
As a result of the failed attempt, Fish caused extensive damage to the vehicle, which included damaging the ignition, clutch and fuel tank.
Nine months later, police attended Fish's address in Summerhill on November 21, 2022 in regards to a search warrant.
When they arrived, Fish fled over a fence and into a nearby yard and was located shortly after.
"He was cautioned and immediately stated that there was cannabis growing at the residence that there were drugs in his backpack and he's been using the drug and liquid G daily," police prosecutions said.
At the time he was arrested, he was in possession of a black Apple iPhone and $1600 in cash.
Police also found cannabis bud, a stolen antique ornament, a used glass smoking device, gun safe keys, meth, liquid G, Oxycodone tablets and an antique steel anvil which had been stolen, as well as illegal fireworks.
During their search warrant, police also found a Honda motorcycle which was reported to have been stolen from West Launceston a week prior to the search.
"The defendants mobile phone was later forensically downloaded, during that examination police located a number of text messages where the defendant was sending and receiving messages in relation to the sale of illicit drugs," prosecutions said.
In regards to the motorcycle found at his house, Fish said he purchased the vehicle, but agreed he had been around long enough to know it may have been stolen.
Fish was served a prohibition order in relation to firearms in 2015 and the court was told he had never held a firearms licence.
On August 12, 2022, Fish was captured on video firing a high-powered rifle into bushland and killing a possum.
When police asked him about the incident, he agreed it was him in the video and when he was shown the video, he said "this boy's got skills". Fish will be sentenced on April 13.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
