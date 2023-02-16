The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Saputo Dairy announces $20 million investment to increase jobs at Smithton plant

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saputo Dairy SEO Lino A. Saputo made the announcement during his visit to the Smithton plant. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

In a major boost to Tasmania's dairy industry, the Quebec-based dairy giant Saputo Dairy has announced a $20 million investment for the North-West of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.