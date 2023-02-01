The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

57-year-old woman and 54-year-old man charged over two inappropriate videos that went viral

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bestiality charges laid over sickening viral videos

Tasmania Police have charged a 57-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, both from Southern Tasmania, in relation to two videos circulating the internet recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.