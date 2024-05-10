Daicos trio lead influx of AFL talent bombarding Tasmanian shores for events

Tasmania in May and June looks like a perfect time for AFL talents to head down to the Apple Isle.
Clubs, venues and businesses all around the state are hosting current and former players, with the likes of Jack Riewoldt, Dane Swan, Robert Harvey and Peter, Nick and Josh Daicos making appearances.
Launceston business Balls and Bumpers will be hosting the latter trio on Saturday, June 22, which owner Jane Freeman said has been a long time in the making.
"We've been working on it for 12 months, so even before they won the premiership," she said.
"We were hoping they would come in the bye round last year but they didn't, so we've just been persevering with them."
Freeman said that tickets had been "going off the show" since the official announcement of the trio, with only 300 available.
Balls and Bumpers have hosted plenty of AFL players in the past - West Coast's Josh Kennedy, Gary Ablett, Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin, Bachar Houli, Jamie Elliot and Jordan De Goey to name a few.
The store's owner gave an insight into why so many players love coming to Tasmania.
"Tasmanians love their football," she said.
"We aim to do stuff that will relate to the kids because that's our business but Tasmanians simply love their football."
Listed below are a handful of the events that will be taking place all around the state both on and off field, starting with Friday night's Footy Feast Panel Show at the Australian Italian Club in Prospect.
