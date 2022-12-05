The man who brutally chopped a skull-adorned sword into the leg of Burnie man Bobby James Medcraft, causing his death in March, 2020, was sentenced to a eight-year jail term when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Monday.
Justice Robert Pearce said Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 33, had not intentionally caused Mr Medcraft's death but was part of a common purpose to inflict violence on the 23-year-old.
Sheehan was sentenced alongside Lucas Ford, 31, and Michael Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, who were all found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month, while a fifth person was cleared of all charges.
Justice Pearce sentenced Lucas Ford to six and a half years' jail.
Hanlon was sentenced to five and a half years' jail for his role, while Kelsey Ford received five years' jail.
All four will be required to serve half of their respective sentences before being eligible for parole.
During the trial, the court heard Sheehan's blow almost severed Mr Medcraft's leg and causing his death from blood loss before an ambulance could arrive.
A Supreme Court jury found the four guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder.
