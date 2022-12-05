The Examiner
Sword chopper Cody Sheehan gets eight years' jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan

The man who brutally chopped a skull-adorned sword into the leg of Burnie man Bobby James Medcraft, causing his death in March, 2020, was sentenced to a eight-year jail term when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Monday.

Local News

