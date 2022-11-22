Sixteen Tasmanians have put their hand up to realise their AFL dream at next week's national drafts.
A list of 886 players who had nominated for the draft shortly before the deadline was released on Monday, with Tasmanian State League players and alumni featuring throughout.
The national draft, where anywhere from 50 to 80 players are expected to be selected, takes place on Monday and Tuesday while the pre-season and rookie drafts are Wednesday.
The number of Tasmanians nominated is down from previous years, with 31 in 2021 and 19 in 2020, but arguably the state's best recent prospect is in this draft in the form of Lachlan Cowan.
Moving from Devonport to North Launceston this year, the 17-year-old shared the Morrish Medal for the best player in the NAB League and has been recognised by AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan.
Cowan was joined by fellow North-West Coast product and North Launceston teammate Seth Campbell as well as Clarence's Tom McCallum at the national draft combine, while Brandon Leary and Cameron Owen took part in the state combine.
Leary kicked 33 goals in 14 matches for the Devils in the NAB League, playing as an over-age player after bursting through the ranks from George Town's under-19s team in 2019.
Several other Tasmanian Devils have also put their names forward, with Northern talents Joshua Gillow, Liam Jones and Heath Ollington nominating alongside Will Clifford, Braidy Simpson, Baker Smith and Will Splann.
North-West product Baynen Lowe is among those nominated who are plying their trade on the mainland, impressing last season at SANFL premiership winners Norwood after playing at Devonport and North Launceston.
If neither Lowe, former Hawthorn player Jackson Callow or ex-North Melbourne 'Roo Patrick Walker are selected next week, they will all play together at the Redlegs.
They are not the only former AFL-listed players nominated, with 22-gamer Jay Lockhart putting his hand up after a season at Southport.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
