As the BMX national championships entered its second day, there were plenty of eager faces around as the riders prepared themselves for their races at the Launceston BMX Club.
However, for people like Launceston's Rob Farrell, the event has been a long time in the making.
Residing in Summerhill, Farrell has been a devoted volunteer, putting in the hours to ensure the event runs smoothly for more than a thousand racers competing this week.
Farrell said that, due to the two-year delay, the organisers have had an extended period of time to develop the event.
"All in all the club's been trying to get this right for at least five years having it extended by another two years has helped with getting it up and running nicely," he said.
Alongside watching the competition he has helped to develop, Farrell will be cheering on his two children as they hit the track.
Seven-year-old Harrison and 11-year-old Lily will be putting their skills to the test, with Farrell unsurprised at their commitment to the sport.
"We've only been a part of the club for the last two years and they love it," he said. "I can't keep them off the track."
As he looked proudly over the venue, Farrell was thankful there were so many volunteers and organisers that helped create the event.
"Obviously we can't do it without feet on the ground and working bees to get everything up and running. Yep, I'd absolutely like to thank them, we needed every single one of them."
