Despite the Hobart Hurricanes qualifying for their first WBBL finals series in six years, all-rounder Heather Graham believes they are yet to play their best cricket.
The Hurricanes face Brisbane Heat at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval on Wednesday night, having beaten them at the venue earlier in the campaign.
"We haven't quite put our performance with both bat and ball together - we've only been able to do both in different games," Graham said.
"I think if we can string those together, we are going to put ourselves in a really good place but we've got some confidence in winning our last two games here and actually beating the Heat here as well."
In order to break new ground and make Saturday's WBBL final, the Hurricanes will need to defeat the Heat and then the Adelaide Strikers in consecutive days.
Graham and the 'Canes are taking inspiration from the Strikers themselves, who won through the eliminator and challenger matches in last year's competition.
"I think the fact that you can get a run on like they were last year gives us a lot of confidence that we can do that as well," she said.
"The more cricket probably the better for us and that can give us the chance to play as many games as possible and put together those complete games as well."
The former Perth Scorcher, who was a member of last year's premiership team, is also not fazed by the Hurricanes' finish to the regular season.
The last two roster games resulted in defeats for the 'Canes, going down to fellow finals sides the Strikers and Sydney Sixers.
"It is a bit of a weird one, it's always nice to be able to win a game but I think knowing the fact that there wasn't too much pressure on us having to go in and try and beat the Sixers, who are in really good form at the moment, was actually quite nice," Graham said.
"It was just a good game to try and go out there and put some good performances on the board and I think there's a couple of people that were able to do that the other day."
The 26-year-old has also been named alongside teammate Nicola Carey in Australia's T20 squad to travel to India to play five matches during December.
If picked in the starting XI, Graham would be making her international debut in cricket's shortest form, having played a solitary one-day international back in 2019.
The selection was a reward for Graham's strong WBBL form, scoring 239 runs at an average of 29.62 and taking eight wickets at 31.25 across her 12 matches.
"I'm really looking forward to it, I didn't expect it to be fair but I'm really looking forward to going over to India and getting amongst it with the girls," she said.
