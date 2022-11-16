The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

ANMF considers Tasmanian Industrial Commission for CHaPS

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
November 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation secretary Emily Shepherd in Launceston. Picture by Rod Thompson

The state's peak nursing union says it will consider going to the Tasmanian Industrial Commission over concerns around Child Health and Parenting Services' staffing and workload.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.