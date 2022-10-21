SES urges Tasmanians to prepare for more rain and wet weather

The Tasmanian community is again being advised to prepare for rain over the weekend and into early next week.
Tasmania Special Emergency Services acting director Leon Smith said advice from the Bureau of Meteorology is to expect moderate rainfall in the northwest and northeast overnight, particularly in elevated areas.
"More significant falls are possible in the Western Tiers and surrounding areas," Mr Smith said.
"Afternoon thunderstorms are also possible in the southwest today and again tomorrow in the north and northeast, which could lead to isolated heavy rainfall."
He said a flood watch is in effect for riverine as well as the Derwent River, including River Ouse and Jordan River, and the Coal River.
"Anyone in an area affected by rains is encouraged to be vigilant, never enter or drive through floodwaters, and when driving look out for debris on roads including fallen trees and power lines," Mr Smith said.
The SES can be reached on 132 500 for flood and storm-related emergency assistance and Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
