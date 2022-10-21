The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

SES urges Tasmanians to prepare for more rain and wet weather

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Esk River floods through Cataract Gorge on October 16, 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmanian community is again being advised to prepare for rain over the weekend and into early next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.