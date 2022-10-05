Hydro strikers want pay rise equal to sub-contractors

The Examiner
Hydro workers will continue to strike in bid for same salaries as Hydro sub-contractors

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:40am, first published 3:53am
The Hydro Tasmania strike action will likely continue until the impacted workers receive equal wages to the sub-contractors who do the same work, the union says.

Isabel Bird

