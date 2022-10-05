The Examiner
Palawa woman Jacqualyn Turfrey one of four appointed to independent Hawthorn racism review

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:14am, first published 12:52am
Jacqualyn L Turfrey. Photo: Victorian Bar

A Tasmanian Palawa woman is one of four legal members appointed to an independent panel that will investigate alleged racism in the AFL, specifically the Hawthorn Football Club.

Isabel Bird

