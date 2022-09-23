The Examiner
Goalkeeper Lachlan Clark claims Launceston City's NPL Tasmania best and fairest award

September 23 2022 - 7:00pm
Lachlan Clark in command in the Launceston City goal. Picture by Paul Scambler

Lachlan Clark capped off a superb season with Launceston City by claiming the Peter Savill Medal.

