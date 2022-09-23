Lachlan Clark capped off a superb season with Launceston City by claiming the Peter Savill Medal.
Three votes in the final-match 1-0 victory over Olympia saw the goalkeeper and captain leapfrog defender James Hawes to win the club's NPL Tasmania best and fairest count by two votes.
Final-day goal-scorer Gedi Krusa finished third in the count.
Clark, who was also named City's players' player, was an ever-present for Lino Sciulli's side which finished in fifth place on the ladder.
With impeccable timing, the club announced that the popular shot-stopped - whose command of the penalty box and distinctive all pink outfit made him an eye-catching presence - had re-signed to keep playing at City for the 2023 season.
The Prospect club held their annual awards on Friday night.
