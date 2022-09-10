The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City end NPL Tasmania season with victory

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gedi Krusa scored the only goal in Launceston City's win at Olympia. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A move of simplistic quality was enough to see Lino Sciulli sign off as Launceston City coach with a 1-0 win at Olympia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.