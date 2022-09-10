A move of simplistic quality was enough to see Lino Sciulli sign off as Launceston City coach with a 1-0 win at Olympia.
With just one point from their last five fixtures, City's season was in danger of fizzling out, but a third win of the season against the Warriors took them to 26 points and a fifth place finish.
The game's pivotal moment saw Stef Tantari release Albert Amankwa down the right and a pin-point square ball gave Gedi Krusa a tap in. It was a move worthy of Manchester City and decided the match.
Warriors rarely troubled City keeper Lachie Clark in his trademark all-pink get-up and Amankwa nearly doubled the margin with a late winner.
The fixture marked the final game in charge before Sciulli hands over to Daniel Syson.
A magnificent performance by goalkeeper Dan Nash saw Riverside end their campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss at South Hobart.
The experienced gloveman wallowed in the Darcy Street mud, repeatedly frustrating Ken Morton's men, particularly his son Nick.
Nash's heroics began in the first minute and he arguably saved his best 'til last with a close-range double save two minutes from time.
He was only beaten in the 25th minute when Josh Divin stole in unmarked to flick home at the near post.
On the same ground where they drew 1-1 two months ago, Rob Murray's men briefly threatened to repeat the feat despite losing the corner count 9-0 and shot count 25-0.
Morton was given a guard of honour onto the pitch in what was his 200th NPL match in charge.
Having already confirmed a league and cup double, Devonport Strikers wrapped up a superb season with a 5-1 win at Clarence.
The fourth-versus-third clash on Friday night saw Glenorchy win 1-0 against Kingborough courtesy of Nick Naden's 73rd-minute goal.
Men's champions Northern Rangers finished their season with a loss as Ulverstone triumphed 3-2 to pinch third place.
Wes Chugg and Bryley Jordan were on target for Peter Savill's side at Flora Street.
Devonport found themselves leapfrogged by Ulvy after being held to a 2-2 draw at Burnie United.
With all three Saturday matches being played on the North-West Coast, Riverside went down 3-2 at Somerset.
Barsat Phagami and Isaac Klug registered for Olympic whose coach Jared Colgrave had nothing but praise for his team after a tough season.
"Couldn't be prouder of the effort from the guys," he said. "It's been a tough year but seeing the combination of under-18s and senior players every week is a pleasure.
"Fletcher and Campbell Young with Broc Gabbedy are players of the future for Riverside."
Fernando Munoz's Launceston United cemented the runners-up spot on Friday night with a 4-2 win over Launceston City.
In the women's championship, Northern Rangers' season had a disappointing end with the side forced to forfeit their game at champions Ulverstone.
An accumulation of injuries left Stephen Pearce's side unable to field a team.
The result meant Meg Connolly secured the league's golden boot but the Riverside sharp-shooter made totally sure with six goals in Olympic's 8-2 win at Somerset.
Player-coach Lucy Johns and Lucy Waud were the other scorers at Cardigan Street.
Burnie United had already secured second spot but beat Devonport 3-0 anyway.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
