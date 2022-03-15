- COMPETITION: NPL Tasmania
- LAST SEASON: 5th (P21, W7, D1, L13, GF 26, GA 48, Pts 22); Losing semi-finalist in Lakoseljac Cup; Top scorer: Dan Smith (8)
- COACH: Lino Sciulli
- ROUND 1: Clarence Zebras, 4.30pm Saturday, Prospect Park
- INS: Jaden Fidra (from Queensland), Albert Amankwaa (from Queensland), Adrian Paez (Devonport), Charlie Dyer (from Northern Championship), Aaron Campbell (Riverside), Mackenzie Hancox (Riverside)
- OUTS: Ari Shea (Riverside), Yasin Mohammadi (Devonport), Jarrod Linger (Queensland)
- CAPTAIN: Lachlan Clark
- PRE-SEASON: Northern Rangers (H) L 1-2, Devonport (A) D 2-2, Devonport (H) L 2-4
- SQUAD: Fidra's family has moved closer to his grandmother at Ross and Sciulli said the teenager can play anywhere in the middle of the park. Amankwaa is a university lecturer whose family is set to follow him from Africa and will join Paez in pursuit of the No.9 shirt. Campbell and Hancox both played their junior soccer at City before heading across town to Riverside while Dyer was comfortable at NPL level before teaming up with his dad in the Northern Championship.
- SCIULLI SAID: "We're not looking too bad. It's the first time Cooky (assistant coach Darren Cook) and I have taken a pre-season for three years. We were disappointed we could not get access to our ground until last week. We have some decisions to make because we've got a lot of good players from last year and more to come in. But it's a good dilemma to be in. The new guys have to make a statement and the older guys need to improve to stay in the team and for some they're in their second year which makes it a bit harder because other teams know what to expect. We are a good young side with promise that need to be playing at our best at all times to get results.
- GOALS: "To win every game and take out the championship and the cup," said Sciulli with his trademark humour, before adding: "Consistency is what we're really after."
- KEY PLAYER(S): "Jayden, Stef Tantari, Gedi Krusa and Lachy Clark are going to be key players for us."
- EMERGING PLAYER: "Juan Hampson. There are other guys coming through but they probably won't play as much. He can play full-back or anywhere in the back line but in years to come he will be a good midfielder."
- OTHER COACHES: Justin Dyer (NC), Richard Reilly (NC women), TBC (NC1)
