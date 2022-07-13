Launceston City captain Lachie Clark believes the club is on the brink of becoming an NPL Tasmania title contender.
Fresh from tight contests against the top two plus Saturday's dramatic win away to third-placed Kingborough, Lino Sciulli's men are showing they are more than capable of mixing it with the state's best.
Clark, who has been at Prospect Park for 17 years and wears the gloves as well as the armband, believes City are just one ingredient away from the next step up.
"I think we're heading in the right direction," he said.
"In previous years we seem to be getting better and better and in the last few weeks we've really been competing well with the top sides.
"I think we can make a bit of a push in and around the top four and can be contending pretty soon. I think we're one or two players away from starting to make that push."
City have won six and drawn one of their 12 fixtures this season to sit fifth on the ladder, just two wins off second place.
Twenty-three-year-old Clark raced the length of the pitch in Maty Ryan style to join the celebrations after Stef Tantari's late solo winner against the Lions because he said it was such "a huge moment" for the club.
But he believes one factor still separates City from the big guns.
"A couple of years ago we had a plan to start rebuilding and focus on local talent and that is starting to show progress, but I think we need depth.
"You notice with Devonport, they have huge depth. They win the NPL but they also win the league below and below that and know they have players to come in if injuries happen.
"Sides always need a key player, whether that is an import or not, but it raises the whole team to the next level. We have a lot of good, key players, but it would be handy to have another.
"Gediminas (Krusa) brings great experience and Jaden (Fidra) is an absolute gun but he's only just turned 18 so we need a bit more depth and experience."
City will be hoping to continue their strong form when lowly Olympia Warriors visit Prospect Park at 4.30pm on Saturday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
