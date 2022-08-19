It's been a long road to 50 games for Hawthorn's Conor Nash, reaching the milestone at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
As the Hawks take on the Bulldogs, the 24-year-old midfielder becomes just the 10th Irishman to do so, following in the footsteps of Jim Stynes (264 games), Zach Tuohy (246) and Tadhg Kennelly (197).
While he "feels very uncomfortable" about being on that list, Nash is looking forward to Sunday's game.
"A couple of years ago I was probably nearly on the way out the door but that has changed quite a bit this year and that's just trying to take each game as they come," he said.
"I know that's a cliché but that's what you've got to do because you're never guaranteed the next one.
"It's a nice little milestone, it's only the 50 games, so we will keep going and hopefully celebrate it with a win."
Nash was identified by Hawthorn in under-14s Gaelic football and in 2014, when he was 16, the club made contact and sent over footballs.
He visited Australia on three occasions before being signed as a category B rookie.
"There was nothing promised, it wasn't until 2016 when I was in my final year of school that they offered a contract so I still had to keep my eggs in each basket," he said.
"I had some big opportunities with rugby union back home to play professionally there but I suppose it was a big decision to move to the other side of the world - initially on a two-year contract.
"I knew if the two years hadn't gone well, I could come back and potentially get back into rugby circles but since then it's been a journey and a half."
Nash shares his milestone with a celebration of Ben McEvoy's career as the captain plays his last game.
Two weeks after playing his 250th match, which was also in Launceston, the ruckman will be hanging up the boots, which Nash said the club is using as motivation, alongside last week's disappointing loss to Richmond.
"He doesn't like being talked about at all or being made the star of the show," he said of McEvoy.
"We mentioned it early in the week and anyone that dares to lack motivation, all they need to do is think about Ben McEvoy and what he's done for the club.
"We are extremely excited to get down there and send him off on a high with a good win hopefully."
The soon-to-be 50-gamer has had his most consistent AFL season, playing 21 matches.
He puts it down to his role change from defender to midfielder late last year and coach Sam Mitchell's confidence in his abilities.
"In terms of how I apply myself around the club it's been pretty similar, which is to leave no stone unturned and put as much work in because there's still heaps in my game that I need to improve and get better at," he said.
"When you're coming over as an Irish person, you're literally starting off as number 840 or whatever it is in the AFL, you're literally the bottom of the pile.
"That can be quite different for lads and quite confronting for those who come over from the other side of Ireland as probably good rugby players, stars of their game back home.
"I suppose you need to accept that early on ... and just get to work and do more than the Aussies who are next to you because they've grown up with the game."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
