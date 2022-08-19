Tasmania's boxing talent will be on show on Saturday night with Launceston PCYC hosting a tournament.
The card has 14 fights planned, with several Australian champions coached by Launceston's three-time world champion Daniel Geale coming down from the mainland.
"We've got a very good mixture of people fighting, with some girls and some guys, and we are being very well represented by the Afghan community," Tasmanian Boxing Association's Graeme George said.
"We've got four Afghan fighters that have only been out here for a couple of years and they'll be fighting which will be good for them.
"It's just great that we are able to, especially with COVID, that we are able to put a tournament on and get the quality of people that we've got.
"We are very fortunate that the top-line fighters want to come down to Tasmania and fight, mainly because of the calibre of the guys that we've got here and they see it as good competition."
Several fighters coached by George, including Farhad Noroozi, Murtaza Rahimi, Charlotte Brooke, Arif Rahimi and Brendan Michieletto are all competing in their first bouts.
Brooke, 18, is taking on Kayla Keogh in an exhibition bout and is hoping to make her grandfather proud.
"My grandad was always a boxing enthusiast so I kind of grew up around boxing but only at the start of this year did I decide to join a club," she said
"I've always been a bit of a tomboy and loved a bit of rough-housing and stuff and I just want to get in there and fight."
The former Launceston College student has enjoyed training under George, which has seen her also become a certified coach.
"He gets us to teach others too and in doing that we go through it in our own head and it gives us a better understanding," she said.
"I would never have guessed when I first started that I'd have a coaching accreditation."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
