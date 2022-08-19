Captain Keely Froling knows the Launceston Tornadoes need to get off to a strong start to give themselves the best chance of winning Saturday night's NBL1 South elimination final.
They take on Geelong Supercats at The Geelong Arena at 7pm.
"There are no second chances and we definitely can't start any games like we did last Friday night," the skipper said.
The Torns regain Marianna Tolo who hasn't played since July 16.
Despite having a current Australian Opal come in, they'll want to address last weekend's opening half.
Launceston was 17 points down at half-time and had to rally in the second half to secure their finals spot.
As Froling explained, it was understandable given the changes that happened coming into the game.
"We had a slow start and we probably knew that was going to happen as Kelsey (Griffin) hadn't played for six weeks and we haven't played together," she said.
"And we haven't played without Micah (Simpson). So it was a bit of a new-look team and obviously not how we wanted to start but it was great to fight back and get the win."
Froling spoke of how important it was for Griffin to get one home and away game in before finals.
"It was really crucial and great to have her on the floor and get a win," she said.
"And we needed that win.
"And good just for Kelsey to get her touch back and get her feel back and get the group used to playing with her as well.
"When you add in a piece that's so dominant on the court, it's sometimes about learning to play with them again."
Launceston beat Geelong without Tolo last time but they had Simpson who is out for the season with a broken wrist.
Who are some opposition players to keep an eye on?
"They've got a couple of great players," Froling said.
"Sarah Elsworthy is a great little guard and then they have a couple of WNBL-experienced vets with the likes of Sara Blicavs.
"So there's a couple players in there that we'll definitely have to key into but they have to match-up against us as well."
Froling won the club's MVP last weekend but her focus is firmly on attaining the ultimate team success.
"For me, the number one goal is to win a championship," she said.
"It's not about the individual accolades. They're nice but at the end of the day the goal is to win a championship so that one's still loading."
Coach Sarah Veale said the Torns would miss Simpson.
She's confident others can step up.
"She did a great job last time we played them and scored and then kept Elsworthy under control," she said.
"So it's a really good challenge for Charli (Kay), (Mariah) Payney and Bing (Makala Bingley)."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
