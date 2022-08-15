The Examiner
Jacob Douglas George has pleaded not guilty to wounding and damaging property

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:34am, first published 8:30am
Jury sees footage of Youngtown blockbuster attack

A Supreme Court jury watched CCTV footage from the night a simmering feud came to a head when a Youngtown man was attacked by three men with a blockbuster in the driveway of his home.

