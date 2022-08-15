Jury sees footage of Youngtown blockbuster attack

A Supreme Court jury watched CCTV footage from the night a simmering feud came to a head when a Youngtown man was attacked by three men with a blockbuster in the driveway of his home.
Phillip Keveral Adams, 56, suffered serious injuries including cuts to his head, abdomen, fractures of a number of vertebra and the shoulder blade as well as the loss of eight teeth in the attack on June 17, 2019.
His Nissan Navara suffered about $11,000 worth of damage.
Jacob Douglas George, 22, has pleaded not guilty to wounding and to unlawfully injuring property.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said the issue in the trial was whether Mr George was one of the three attackers. He is accused of aiding and abetting the attack.
"The prime issue is the identification of the third person," defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said.
Mr Adams told the jury that he recognised two of the men Steven Dunne and Paul Broad on the night but did not know the third man.
He was unable to identify Mr George in a photoboard lineup.
In his opening address Mr Ransom said that problems between Dunne and Phillip and Diane Adams, including burnouts and damage to their property, prompted Mr Adams to install CCTV.
The footage showed one man strike the back of Mr Adams' vehicle.
"I've had enough of this," Mrs Adams related Mr Adams as saying.
Mr Adams runs out of his house with a small bat and into a cloud of smoke from a burnout. He struck the back of the car doing the burnout.
He then runs back towards the camera in his garage pursued by three men.
During the confrontation he is pushed and falls to the ground where he is beaten to the head by Mr Dunne with the blockbuster and kicked and punched.
The third man grabbed the small bat and strikes Mr Adams to the legs.
After the attack a beanie is found in the driveway. Mr Ransom said forensic analysis showed DNA from Mr George and a second person.
Mr Adams said that during the attack: "You can blame your boys for this."
Mr Ransom asked Mr Adams about parts of the footage.
"I don't like watching it," he said.
Mr Adams' wife Diane said that one of her sons went to school with Mr Dunne.
"I did not like the man," she said.
She said the problems related to her youngest son and Mr Dunne's partner at the time.
She said she went inside to ring police.
"When he [Phillip] came to the back door he had blood pouring from his head and his mouth, all down his face," Mrs Adams said.
In an interview about six weeks later with Detective Glen Hindle George denied any involvement. He said he did not wear beanies. He said he had only met Messrs Dunne nd Broad a couple of times.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues on Tuesday with evidence from Mr Dunne and Mr Broad.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
