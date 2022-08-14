The Greater Northern League men's top three all bagged four goals and snagged wins on Saturday.
With finals approaching, it was second-placed Burnie Baptist that were pushed the most, defeating City Marians 4-3.
Both halves told a similar story with Baptist firing early goals before City Marians kept themselves in it or pegged back the lead.
The Marians scored two late goals in the last term to close the margin and put pressure on last year's premiers but Baptist held on.
Coach Matt Selby was named the game's best player, while Jason Birtwhistle was strong in defeat.
Baptist's grand final opponent from last season, South Burnie, got the better of West Devonport 4-1.
The Hawks found it tough to break the improved West Devonport unit in the first quarter before chipping away for a 4-0 lead.
Brayden Tomlinson scored through a penalty corner at the end of the third quarter to give the Dragons their goal, while Kurt Edmunds scored twice for South Burnie.
Usual suspect Jordan Dart scored and was the Hawks' best player, while Mick Williams continued his run of good form for his new club in the loss.
Ladder-leaders South Launceston kept the business rolling with a 4-0 win over Launceston City.
Described by coach Al McBain as "scrappy", the Suns scored early through Jai Walker-Kidd, twice in two minutes thanks to Jarrod Cunningham and Walker-Kidd before skipper Brad Buchanan secured the win.
Walker-Kidd, who has impressed since joining the Suns this season, was their best player, while Oliver Stebbings was strong in a rare game for his home club.
Stebbings was recently named in School Sport Australia's all-Australian team following his performance at the under-16 national carnival where Tasmania won bronze.
Smithton picked up their second win of the season, defeating Tamar Churinga 2-1
Brayden Hine scored early for the victors before Campbell Richardson equalised with a high deflection.
The scores were tied at three-quarter-time but a field goal to Richard Cornish in the second minute of the term was enough to see them across the line and into seventh position for the season.
Hine, Nathan Johns and Cornish were the Saints' best, while Lions skipper Rohan John was their strongest.
South Launceston put themselves within one ladder point of Queechy's minor premiership, defeating West Devonport 4-0.
The battle of second versus third saw the Suns score a goal in each term, with Megan Boston, who sits second in the competition's goals tally, scoring twice.
Annabel Butterick and Hayley Johns, who was the game's best player, were the other scorers.
Sarah Gray impressed for West Devonport in a game that saw the Suns maintain a majority of the play throughout.
Jemma Kenworthy was the star for City Marians as they scored late to defeat Smithton 3-2.
She scored all of the team's goals as the visitors had to claw their way back every time the opposition scored.
Clare Wright also scored all of Smithton's goals, finding the back of the net either side of Kenworthy's first, with the Marians goaling twice in the last term to win.
Wright was named the game's best player despite the Saints going down, while Lucy Vandenberg was Marians' strongest, with the team preparing for another finals series.
Queechy Penguins and South Burnie had the bye.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
