Scottsdale have pulled their finals hopes out of the fire and enshrined them in stone after emerging victorious from a pulsating fixture against Bracknell.
The Magpies found their way into finals on the back of a 10.4 (64) to 8.12 (60) victory at Bracknell as they rallied in the final term. They may have only kicked one goal for the term in the last quarter - a set-shot which was launched onto the roof of Bracknell's club rooms - but it was all they needed to ensure fifth spot.
At one point, it looked certain that Bracknell would run over the top of the Magpies with the Redlegs getting the fast start in the final term. Corry Goodluck added his fifth goal of the game to reduce the Redlegs' deficit to a goal before Sam Borlini parted the seas at a forward stoppage to have Bracknell in front by a point.
The visitors were not discouraged and soon found their own reply via a set-shot before their defensive unit - led by Jacob Singline and Lochie Young - thwarted Bracknell's forays forward in the dying minutes. Kyle (three goals) and Jack Lanham (two goals) kicked five of the Magpies' 10 goals.
Mitchell Bennett (one goal) and Ethan Petterwood were also good for Scottsdale.
Jack Dyer was a constant presence for Bracknell while Ethan Goldfinch and Shaun James were in the Redlegs' best players.
Scottsdale's ascension to the finals spots was made possible by Longford's strong victory over George Town 18.13 (121) to 7.5 (47).
The result wrapped up the minor premiership for Longford as they leap-frogged Bracknell on percentage while the loss sent the Saints' percentage below Scottsdale's in the race for fifth place.
"It is fantastic for the competition and speaks volumes for the depth of quality across the league," Longford coach Beau Thorp said.
The Tigers' defensive prowess was on show as they kept the Saints to 47 points, meaning they have kept all their opponents bar one (Scottsdale) to 50 points or less since round 10.
It showed across the middle of the game as the Saints notched only two goals in the second and third term. They had strong control of stoppages with Michael Larby exhibiting control in the ruck and having a presence up forward with three goals while Oliver Chugg kicked six.
"The group has remained focused on a common goal and we will use the week off to prepare as best we can for what awaits us in a fortnight's time," Thorp said.
Shaun Muller kicked two goals while Brady Gee and Zane Allen were good for George Town.
Rohan Sergeant has again haunted Deloraine as the key forward ruled Roo Park to give Bridgenorth their third consecutive win.
The Parrots delivered a strong second half in the 12.4 (76) to 3.10 (28) win as Sergeant kicked five goals for Bridgenorth and led all goal-kickers on the ground. It was the Bridgenorth's spearhead's third bag of five or more goals, second against Deloraine and second consecutive haul.
The Roos kicked one goal after the main break as the Parrots added eight of their own with Matthew Zanetto and Billy Jack being prominent. Lochie Dornauf, Jordan Talbot and Johnny Elmer kicked a goal apiece for Deloraine.
Rocherlea will head into finals with that winning feeling after accounting for Hillwood 17.12 (114) to 2.11 (23).
Ben Hyatt and Zac Oldenhof kicked the Sharks' only two goals as they went goalless in the first, third and final term with Rocherlea leading at every change.
"We started to find some good football, our boys set themselves for this all week and got the results we were after," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"[It] was a great team effort and everything we were chasing heading into the first final next week."
Kaiden Cox-Goodyer, Zane Brown and Josh Holton kicked four goals each for the Tigers.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
