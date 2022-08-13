Kelsey Griffin came back just in time to help the Launceston Tornadoes secure a NBL1 South finals spot.
The Torns stormed home to beat Hobart Chargers 76-67 after trailing by 17 points at half-time at Kingborough Sports Centre on Friday night.
Griffin provided the heroics after more than a month away due to personal leave in the US.
She played 40 minutes, sunk 32 points and had 18 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Launceston outscored the Chargers 27-14 and 25-12 in the third and fourth quarters to complete the comeback.
Captain Keely Froling was solid again with 25 points and 10 rebounds as well as two assists and four steals.
Mariah Payne, Charli Kay and Makala Bingley got 19 points between them.
The Torns had to get the job done without guard Micah Simpson who is out for the rest of the season after breaking her wrist against Sandringham last weekend.
The top eight make finals and the eighth-ranked Torns finished with 14 wins and eight losses.
Ninth-placed Ballarat Miners, who have played one less game than Launceston, are on 13 victories and eight defeats.
The Miners defeated Mount Gambier 69-54 on Friday night and they have their final rostered game against Bendigo on Sunday at 12pm.
Launceston coach Sarah Veale clarified that if Ballarat won they wouldn't knock the Tornadoes out as it's based on head-to-head battles and the Tornadoes defeated the Miners this season.
The Tornadoes could finish anywhere from sixth to eighth depending on this weekend's results.
They won't know who they play in finals until Sunday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
