There were goals galore at the NTCA Ground as the Northern Rangers gave onlookers their fair share of strikes with dominant showings in the men's and women's northern championships.
Somerset's trek to the Rangers' fortress proved to be a long one as the women's side were putting goals away for fun in the 10-0 win for the home side. Abbie Chugg looked a cut above with four goals while Zara Daniel (three) and Moana Chamberlin (two) made their regular appearance on the score-sheet. Lucie Cogger joined the trio to round out the 10-nil scoreline.
Advertisement
Rangers' men scored less but were equally as emphatic in their 6-1 win over Somerset. Jonny Burk and Bryley Jordan both scored two apiece while Wes Chugg also found the back of the net. The visitors were makers of their own misfortune as they added an own goal.
Launceston United exhibited total control in the men's northern championship with a 4-0 win over the Devonport Strikers.
United shared the means of production with Aidan Rigby, Angelo Amato, Connor Reading and Walter da Silva all added their name to the scorers' list.
"We played against a tough opponent like Devonport with several NPL players," Launceston United coach Fernando Munoz said.
"We controlled the game and managed to add three more points."
Launceston United's women's outfit did not enjoy the same success in the early fixture on Saturday at Birch Avenue. Devonport were comfortable victors as the North-West Coast side recorded a 2-0 win to bolster their points tally.
We controlled the game and managed to add three more points- Fernando Munoz on Launceston United's win over Devonport Strikers
Launceston City stormed Windsor Park as the men's side shined in a total team performance to account for Riverside 7-0.
In what coach Justin Dyer described as a "great team performance from all players", the visitors were the best side on the park for the 90 minutes.
Jack Woodland was one of City's best with three goals while Reede Beckett scored a double to be a constant thorn in Olympic's side all day while Riley Fellows added one.
City's women's side were on the losing side of the equation as Riverside Olympic women gave Windsor Park something to cheer about. The home side won 5-0 with Launceston City coach Richard Reilly praising the efforts of his opponents.
"It was an outstanding game by Meg Connolly and the Riverside team," he said.
It was a case of what might have been for Riverside Olympic on Friday as they shared the spoils with Launceston City in the cross-town derby.
After leading at the half-time interval by a goal and adding another shortly after resumption for a two-goal lead, the Windsor Park faithful looked likely to witness Olympic's first win of the season.
Launceston City kept pushing forward as the minutes ticked closer to the final whistle before Gedi Krusa took the game by force.
Advertisement
Lino Sciulli's men got on a fast-break which was only halted when Krusa was bundled over in the box to earn the City playmaker a chance from the penalty spot.
Dan Nash went the right way in the Riverside goal but Krusa buried it past him to halve the deficit. City went on the attack again with 10 minutes to play as Jaden Fidra set Alex Vogelaar free on the wing. The emerging talent showed poise to deliver a weighted ball which evaded the Riverside defence through to a waiting Krusa, who finished with conviction to bring Launceston level with Olympic.
Earlier in the week, Launceston United shook off the mid-week blues with a 2-0 win at Birch Avenue against Olympia.
Dani Gunton scored a double to ensure United would avoid consecutive losses while Goalkeeper Sydney Carnie kept a clean sheet. Ava Farquhar managed her starting debut for United.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.