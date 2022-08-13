The three premier division favourites got up at the women's footy gala day at Youngtown Oval on Saturday.
But for two teams teams, it wasn't without a scare.
Bridgenorth pushed Old Launcestonians to the final siren and Launceston had to fight back after being down at quarter-time against Scottsdale.
It was the final round of the regular season and Old Scotch and Bridgenorth will meet in a semi-final next weekend.
The OLs, Bridgenorth battle delivered on what it promised.
Their previous two encounters were decided by less than 10 points and it happened again. OLs led at every change but they were never far in front.
They survived a nail-biting final quarter to succeed 4.6 (30) to 3.7 (25).
Dana Lester, Carly Farrow, Sophie Farrow and Ash Mawer played crucial roles while coach Abbey Green and Amelia Dowling slotted the goals. Letitia Johnston, Maddy Whitney, Emma Woods and Lucy Walker were the Parrots' biggest contributors.
Bridgenorth's majors came via Emily Mckinnell, Emily Nunn and Letitia Johnston.
Launceston eventually overcame Scottsdale 6.6 (42) to 1.2 (8). The Magpies gave the Lady Blues a shake up early and lead by three points at the first break.
Launceston clicked into gear in the second quarter and took an 11-point lead to the half. The winners had great performances from Makenna Hillier, Remi Smith, Dearne Taylor, who kicked two goals, and Hayley Older.
Taia Lette, D'Arne Mason, Mikayla Binns and Ellie Moore battled hard for the Pies.
Jamie Symons' five-goal haul was a highlight of the Thistles' 14.18 (102) to 0.0 (0) drubbing of Hillwood.
The Thistles were switched on from the get-go and led by 26 points at quarter-time.
Amy Duggan got four and Stephanie Walker snagged two majors.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
