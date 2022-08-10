The Examiner
Launceston's Andrew Buckley and the Scottsdale Hospital nursing team were celebrated at the Palliative Care Awards

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
August 10 2022 - 2:00am
CARE: Scottsdale's North-Eastern Soldiers Memorial Hospital nursing team recognised for their hard work. Picture: Supplied

The state's peak palliative care body have awarded a Launceston nurse and an entire nursing team from Scottsdale at their annual Tasmanian Palliative Care Awards on Tuesday.

