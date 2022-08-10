The state's peak palliative care body have awarded a Launceston nurse and an entire nursing team from Scottsdale at their annual Tasmanian Palliative Care Awards on Tuesday.
The Northern-Tasmanian winners were picked out of 18 finalists in the state's only award to recognise compassion and excellence in palliative care.
Peace Haven Residential Aged Care nurse Andrew Buckley won the award for 'Excellence in Palliative Care - Aged Care setting' and the nursing team at North Easters Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Scottsdale won 'Outstanding Palliative Care Service Provider'.
In a statement Palliative Care Tasmania said Mr Buckley's colleagues described him as "professionally highly skilled, empathetic and simply exceptional".
Scottsdale Hospital's nursing team were described as "exemplars" in palliative care, who advocate for patients and families to ensure autonomy, safety and comfort.
"The team, with great care and respect, help families navigate loss and ensure supports are in place where they are needed", PCT's statement said.
PCT's annual event, now in its sixth year, celebrates and recognises the hard work of the state's end-of-life health care providers.
PCT chief executive Colleen Johnstone said by recognising depth and breadth of people and organisations that support dying Tasmanians, the event gave visibility to what could sometimes be an invisible workforce and volunteer network.
"It is wonderful to see so many contributions being recognised, this year we have had a record number of nominations from every corner of the state, King Island to Huonville, Scottsdale to Swansea," Ms Johnstone said.
