The Northern Hawks capped their perfect season with the immaculate result as they won the opens title at the Silverdome.
The premiers beat Cripps 68-36 in front of a packed crowd in Launceston as they atoned for last season's grand final heartbreak.
Cripps opened proceedings but Monique Dufty got the first tip and the familiar combination of Danni Pickett to Ashlea Mawer ensured the Hawks' had the first points of the decider.
Cripps' pressure was obvious after they settled with the defensive unit shifting side to side as the Hawks had to work for their scoring opportunities.
The visitors had a similarly gruelling time working into their attacking opportunities with Monique Dufty and the Hawks' defensive unit creating multiple tips despite Grace Pullen shooting accurately.
Arguably, Mawer and Pickett's understanding of each other in the circle, showcased by some sharp assists, was key to the Hawks staying in front by four goals at the first break. The East Tamar Primary School teacher was greeted by chants of 'Ms Mawer' each time she scored in the opening term, which turned out to be a regular occurrence.
With a blink of an eye, the Hawks had grown their lead to nine goals in the opening stages of the second term. The Hawks were relentless from the attacking to defensive third with Gemma Poke rolled into goal-keeper and created critical turnovers and a rebound which helped grow their lead.
Cripps' Katia Howell kept her side alive with some accurate shooting and crafty feeds to Pullen. The Hawks' lead shortened to six goals with five minutes to the main break but the Cripps' attack was smothered by Lynette Childs and Poke, who were playing the quarter of their lives. When Pickett sunk a long goal with a minute to go and brought the Hawks to a double-digit lead, the crowd was in raptures.
The Hawks' press across the court kept delivering a return on investment in the third term. It was highlighted by Courtney Treloar's intercept leading to an Mawer goal before the former added another to make a 17-point deficit. Mawer's ability to follow-up on loose balls from missed shots was something the visitors lacked especially when Dufty subbed into goal-keeper and hoovered up Cripps' misses.
The 'Ms Mawer' chant seemed to catch on by the third term as the 26-year-old's impact on the game became undeniable especially when she took the Hawks beyond a 20-goal lead.
The final term was played out in similar fashion to the preceding ones as the crowd jovially cheered on the Hawks march to the title and invented a dance in Poke's honour. For their part, the Hawks concluded their unbeaten win with a Mawer goal on the siren.
