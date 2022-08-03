South Launceston will aim to go one better as they take on OHA in the women's State Club Cup grand final in Hobart on Saturday.
In only the second year of the competition's history, the Suns have made consecutive grand finals, beating University (3-1) and Derwent (forfeit) earlier this year.
Coach Al McBain, who took over the role mid-year from Shelley Spencer, is eager to see his side take on one of the Premier League's best.
"They've really enjoyed that competition because it gets to show how Launceston and the Greater Northern League stacks up against the Hobart sides," he said.
"I really don't think there's as much difference as there has been in previous years, which shows as they've obviously won a couple of games last year and this year as well.
"I reckon they'd love to go one step further and they've got a couple of new faces in the team as well, which will certainly help towards that."
McBain is on the mainland and won't be joining the team down south this weekend as they are set to be led by manager Amanda Buchanan and one of his GNL men's players.
Regular members Lauren Buchanan, Georgia Daly and Hannah Connolly are also unavailable but McBain believes his squad has the depth to get the job done.
"We've had a bit of a change of attack since I've stepped in, in how we want to run as a group," he said.
"Everyone's jumped on board with that which is great and the focus has really been about scoring good team goals, trying to boost the penalty corner percentage when they are converting."
Recruit Megan Boston has led the way on the scoreboard with 19 goals as the side has generated their attack through Hayley Johns and Annabel Butterick.
Looking at the opposition, McBain described them as "well-drilled".
"They're quick, they run the numbers and they attack very well as a unit, so our girls will have to be on the lookout for what will be a speedy attack that will be dangerous if they are given free space to run into," he said.
"They'll certainly have their wits about them too because they are probably a shade quicker than some of the teams that are in the GNL comp."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
