The Greater Northern League Women's reigning premiers will have a new coach leading in 2022. Former player Shelley Spencer will lead the South Launceston Suns from the sidelines while she recovers from a major knee injury. "I severed my ACL and tore two other ligaments last year, which is a bit of a shame," Spencer said "They then approached me and asked whether I would coach as I need surgery, so I'm obviously going to be out for [a while]." READ MORE: Motorsport legend Marcos Ambrose stoked with inaugural GRM Combine As a player, Spencer started in the state's junior system in under-13s, captained under-16s and 18s and played for the Van Demons in the Australian Hockey League from just 17 years of age. She also coached several state sides in her late 20s and now steps into the role full-time for the Suns, taking the reins from Andrew Lancaster, who stepped down. Lancaster led the side for two seasons, recovering from a missed finals series in 2020 to take the 2021 flag, with Spencer a member of the side before injury. "My job is obviously to bring the best out of the players, so having played alongside them, I've got a good idea of where their strengths are and where they would play best," she said. "They are really committed and there's a great culture at the club, they are a great bunch of girls who all get along really well, so that's going to help me obviously." Pleased with the side's core group, Spencer is aware that she "has big shoes to fill" in the role and knows how hard it can be a side to win back-to-back premierships as they go into the 2022 season with a target on their backs. Outside of their GNL set-up, the Suns are actively recruiting for a division two side and hoping to get the right mix of youth and experience to strengthen the club's future. "Obviously we want to encourage juniors to the club because they are the future of the club and they are the ones that come into the twos at a young age and eventually will play GNL," Spencer said. "We also encourage older, experienced players that may not be able to play GNL because a lot of people have family or work commitments, so it isn't possible for them to travel."

