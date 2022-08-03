The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tornadoes face Sandringham in final home game of regular season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale has confirmed forward Kelsey Griffin won't play this Saturday against Sandringham Sabres at Elphin Sports Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.