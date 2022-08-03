Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale has confirmed forward Kelsey Griffin won't play this Saturday against Sandringham Sabres at Elphin Sports Centre.
Griffin, who has been in the US on personal leave, is flying back this Friday and will return to training next week.
She won't play due to the short turnaround between her long flight and the game.
"It's important we put her health and safety first and for us, we will make the top eight whether we win, lose or draw," Veale said.
The Tornadoes are expecting to have Griffin back for their final encounter of the regular season against Hobart on August 12.
Veale said Marianna Tolo, who is on Opals commitments, would be back for the NBL1 South finals.
The Tornadoes are sitting seventh with 13 wins and seven losses with two games to play.
They want to finish as high as possible.
"With so many ins and outs this season, our goal has been to make top eight," Veale said.
"Our second goal still is to try and have a home final. Realistically, we would need to finish fifth or sixth to get a home final in the first round."
Veale explained the bottom four teams played in elimination finals.
Fifth will host eighth and sixth will welcome seventh.
"So if we finish seventh or eighth we'll be travelling," she said.
Veale added: "Having a home final is massive for the team and community. And we would need to win the next two games to try and get into sixth spot."
Skipper Keely Froling believes the group can go two from two.
"We have the talent here, with or without Kelsey and Tolo, to win this weekend," she said.
Launceston went down 96-76 against Waverley Falcons on Saturday night.
Centre Lauren Wise came off early in the game feeling unwell while the rest of the team got through unscathed.
Makala Bingley, who played 35 minutes, stepped up in Wise's absence.
"Bing is really versatile because she can play on the wings," Veale said.
"She plays shooting guard and can play big because she's physically really strong. It's one of her attributes.
"We took a gamble with putting her on (Carley) Ernst so (Ernst) couldn't shoot and it worked quite well."
Meanwhile, the Tornadoes want to see hundreds of junior basketballers cheering them on this Saturday.
It will be free entry for any Launceston Basketball Association junior member.
All they have to do is wear their local club or Launceston Lightning uniform to the game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
