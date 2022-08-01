The Examiner
Vehicle on Spirit of Tasmania II catches fire overnight

Meg Powell
By Meg Powell
Updated August 2 2022 - 12:31am, first published August 1 2022 - 12:27am
Vehicle catches fire overnight on board Spirit of Tasmania II

A vehicle that was travelling across the Bass Strait on the Spirit of Tasmania II caught fire while in transit in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029

