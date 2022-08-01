Vehicle catches fire overnight on board Spirit of Tasmania II

A vehicle that was travelling across the Bass Strait on the Spirit of Tasmania II caught fire while in transit in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The fire in the vehicle's engine bay was "quickly extinguished" by the on-board fire crew, and passengers were mustered by the Master of the vessel about midnight, TT-Line CEO Bernard Dwyer said.
"The crew did an outstanding job under very difficult circumstances, extinguishing the fire and keeping passengers and fellow crew members safe," he said.
"The important thing to remember is that while this was an extremely serious incident, the Master and crew performed admirably and according to safety protocols implemented during rigorous training.
"Spirit of Tasmania II resumed normal operations and returned to full speed at about 130am and arrived on schedule."
A rumour circulating on Thursday that the fire had sprung up in a truck carrying two horses and killed them was "utterly false", a TT-Line spokesperson later confirmed.
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
