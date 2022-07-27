What the coronavirus period means for Tasmania's greying trend

Coronavirus-period interstate migration trends will speed the ageing of Tasmania's population, demographer Lisa Denny believes.
Recent patterns of interstate migration will also reduce the proportions of people of prime working age and reproductive age, according to Dr Denny.
"The mass COVID-19 vaccination roll-out resulted in a significant increase in the number of Australians changing their address with Medicare at different times, in different states and territories, throughout the period of policy changes," Dr Denny wrote in a recent blog.
"The ABS therefore advises that the large number of address changes that were recorded in each quarter may not have actually occurred in the respective quarter."
Dr Denny said the ABS figures showed a steep increase in interstate arrivals and interstate departures between 2020 and 2021.
"While arrivals to the state had started declining since 2018 and departures from Tasmania had been increasing steadily since 2015, the rate of change in both arrivals and departures is consistent with the period of mass vaccination roll-out," she said.
She said the decision to move interstate was a personal one, so it was likely that other factors including family, jobs, housing and lifestyle also contributed.
Dr Denny described the increase in interstate migration movements as extreme.
" ... the number of people arriving in Tasmania from interstate began to almost exponentially increase from the September 2020 quarter and continued to the latest available data in the December 2021 quarter, levels never before seen," she said.
She said there was a similar exponential increase in departures from Tasmania.
That came a quarter later than the change in arrivals and did not last as long. with the rate of departures now appearing to be slowing.
"This likely reflects the difference in vaccination rates by state and also by age group, given more younger people tend to leave Tasmania and were also not a priority group for early vaccination," she said.
Dr Denny said the numbers of people aged 25-39 leaving Tasmania during 2021 were extreme, compared with the average since 2014.
She said Tasmania had a net loss of 20-34-year-olds in 2021, and a run of net gains in the 25-34 age group reversed.
"While Tasmania has historically always recorded a net loss of 20-24-year-olds, it was considerably more in 2021 compared with previous years," Dr Denny said.
She said the net gain of people aged 40-69 was higher than average, especially for people in their 50s.
"The longer term impact on Tasmania's population will be a larger bite in our age structure, with a reduction in both the size and proportion of prime working age and reproductive age people, resulting in more rapid population ageing," she said.
Tasmania already has the nation's oldest population, with a median age of 42 in June 2019, according to the ABS.
